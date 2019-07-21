Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.19 N/A -1.57 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.37 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s 1.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 193.86% at a $13.4 consensus price target. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.25, with potential upside of 172.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares and 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bearish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.