Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

We are comparing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 91.19 N/A -1.57 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.98 N/A -2.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.74 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 193.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.