Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

This is a contrast between Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 88.27 N/A -1.58 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.16 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 2.2 beta, while its volatility is 120.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 4.3 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s upside potential is 212.35% at a $13.4 average target price. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 average target price and a 30.50% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.