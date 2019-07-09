Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 101.26 N/A -1.57 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.4, while its potential upside is 164.82%. On the other hand, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.64% and its consensus price target is $48. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.