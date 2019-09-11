Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)’s results

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.28 N/A 0.28 81.97 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 70.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 42.42% respectively. 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.