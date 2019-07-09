Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 16 2.49 N/A -1.26 0.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 17.69%. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 4.6% -0.67% -12% -16.95% -32.29% 30.83%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.