Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.87 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 highlights Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Solar Senior Capital Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s upside potential is 70.98% at a $35 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Solar Senior Capital Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.