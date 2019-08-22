Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.27 N/A 0.28 81.97 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s upside potential is 55.28% at a $35 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 17.51%. About 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.01% are Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.