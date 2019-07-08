Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s results

Both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 16 2.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 23 3.87 N/A 2.95 8.21

Table 1 highlights Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1.64 beta which is 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, KKR & Co. Inc.’s potential upside is 30.11% and its consensus price target is $33.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.6% of KKR & Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17% KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than KKR & Co. Inc.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.