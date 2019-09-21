Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.60 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a 70.98% upside potential and an average price target of $35. Competitively the average price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $37.5, which is potential 56.32% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 90.4% respectively. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Focus Financial Partners Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.