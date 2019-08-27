Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s results

We are comparing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.16 N/A 0.28 81.97 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.18 N/A 0.61 19.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 63.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 39.5% and 29.86% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.