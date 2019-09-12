Reviewing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (OZM)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.38 N/A 14.34 9.83

Demonstrates Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 70.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.5% and 57.3%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has 6.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.