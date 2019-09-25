Reviewing OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)’s and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s results

This is a contrast between OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 4.13 N/A 1.75 13.91 HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.85 N/A 2.03 10.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HMN Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OceanFirst Financial Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than HMN Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1% HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s volatility is 27.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. HMN Financial Inc. has a 0.14 beta and it is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for OceanFirst Financial Corp. and HMN Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 HMN Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.5 is OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OceanFirst Financial Corp. and HMN Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 50.7% respectively. 1.8% are OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, HMN Financial Inc. has 6.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4% HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05%

For the past year OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than HMN Financial Inc.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats HMN Financial Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.