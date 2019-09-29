Reviewing Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)’s and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s results

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 13 -1.13 97.88M -1.84 0.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 1 0.76 291.47M -0.65 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 729,903,057.42% -14.5% -7.3% Precision Drilling Corporation 22,944,973,628.28% -13.6% -6%

Oceaneering International Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.4 and 2. Competitively, Precision Drilling Corporation has 1.8 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oceaneering International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 5.26% for Oceaneering International Inc. with consensus price target of $14. Meanwhile, Precision Drilling Corporation’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 111.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision Drilling Corporation looks more robust than Oceaneering International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oceaneering International Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Precision Drilling Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.72% -12.31% -26.61% -18.96% -52.89% -1.72%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. has 27.69% stronger performance while Precision Drilling Corporation has -1.72% weaker performance.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.