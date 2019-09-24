Reviewing Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)’s and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s results

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 16 0.66 N/A -1.84 0.00 Halliburton Company 24 0.72 N/A 1.46 15.72

Table 1 highlights Oceaneering International Inc. and Halliburton Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3% Halliburton Company 0.00% 17.9% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.12 beta means Oceaneering International Inc.’s volatility is 112.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Halliburton Company has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oceaneering International Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Halliburton Company is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Oceaneering International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halliburton Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Oceaneering International Inc. and Halliburton Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Halliburton Company 0 1 5 2.83

The average price target of Oceaneering International Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 4.17%. Meanwhile, Halliburton Company’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 38.53%. The results provided earlier shows that Halliburton Company appears more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oceaneering International Inc. and Halliburton Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.2% respectively. Oceaneering International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Halliburton Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69% Halliburton Company -3.32% 0.22% -16.64% -27.15% -45.61% -13.47%

For the past year Oceaneering International Inc. has 27.69% stronger performance while Halliburton Company has -13.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Halliburton Company beats Oceaneering International Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.