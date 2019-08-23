Reviewing Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)’s and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s results

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.66 N/A -1.84 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.65 N/A 1.23 11.69

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -7.3% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Oceaneering International Inc. has a beta of 2.12 and its 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Energy Transfer LP has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oceaneering International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Oceaneering International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

Oceaneering International Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 28.01%. Competitively Energy Transfer LP has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 60.82%. Based on the results shown earlier, Energy Transfer LP is looking more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oceaneering International Inc. and Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.4% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Oceaneering International Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.