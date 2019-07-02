Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s results

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -14.09 0.00 The ExOne Company 9 2.48 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8% The ExOne Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has a 3.31 beta, while its volatility is 231.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The ExOne Company on the other hand, has 3.74 beta which makes it 274.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, The ExOne Company which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.2% of The ExOne Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of The ExOne Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72% The ExOne Company 3.65% -1.2% -24.56% -12.82% 22.47% 24.32%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has -59.72% weaker performance while The ExOne Company has 24.32% stronger performance.

Summary

The ExOne Company beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.