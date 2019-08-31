Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 15.07 N/A -11.56 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 27 6.99 N/A 0.29 109.09

Table 1 demonstrates Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 3 and it happens to be 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 2.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 87.5% respectively. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.27%. Comparatively, 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Kornit Digital Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.