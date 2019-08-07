Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 12.51 N/A -11.56 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.69 N/A 2.82 3.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Gates Industrial Corporation plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average target price is $15, while its potential upside is 90.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Gates Industrial Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.27% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.26% -4.36% -31.67% -25.61% -28.65% -17.07%

For the past year Gates Industrial Corporation plc has weaker performance than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Summary

Gates Industrial Corporation plc beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.