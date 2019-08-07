Reviewing Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)’s and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s results

Both Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 13.33 N/A -11.56 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 200.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Eaton Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 consensus price target and a 15.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 81.4%. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.27%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Eaton Corporation plc beats Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.