Reviewing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 56 2.19 N/A 5.27 9.74 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.60 N/A 0.23 6.86

Table 1 highlights Occidental Petroleum Corporation and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TransGlobe Energy Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TransGlobe Energy Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Occidental Petroleum Corporation and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.31, and a 24.88% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and TransGlobe Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 38%. About 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy Corporation has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 6.9% 10.71% -19.27% -15.3% -50.48% -17.11%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than TransGlobe Energy Corporation

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.