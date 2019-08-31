Reviewing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s results

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 56 2.10 N/A 5.27 9.74 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.02 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 1 2.13 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 29.51% at a $56.31 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 99.8% respectively. 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Talos Energy Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.