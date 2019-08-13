Reviewing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 58 2.18 N/A 5.27 9.74 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.90 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 demonstrates Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Marathon Oil Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 7 2.78

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 47.45% upside potential and an average price target of $66. Marathon Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20.11 average price target and a 55.29% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Marathon Oil Corporation appears more favorable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has weaker performance than Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Marathon Oil Corporation.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.