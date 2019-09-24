Reviewing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s results

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 54 2.21 N/A 5.27 9.74 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.37 N/A 0.21 18.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Epsilon Energy Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 7 2 2.20 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s upside potential is 21.68% at a $55.35 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation was more bearish than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.