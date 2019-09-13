Reviewing Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

Both Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum Corporation 55 2.19 N/A 5.27 9.74 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is $56.17, with potential upside of 24.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.6% and 66.6%. 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend while Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.