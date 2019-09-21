Reviewing Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)’s and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s results

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (NYSE:OBE) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 10 0.11 N/A 4.64 1.40

Demonstrates Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy Ltd. 0.00% -15.3% -10.6% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2%

Liquidity

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Obsidian Energy Ltd. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.1% and 80.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obsidian Energy Ltd. 7.92% -5.22% -45.63% -61.34% -85.45% -61.36% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96%

For the past year Obsidian Energy Ltd. was less bearish than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Obsidian Energy Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.