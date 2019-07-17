Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 29844.52 N/A -1.92 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.50 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ObsEva SA and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ObsEva SA and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -8.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ObsEva SA and Xencor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.3% and 85.7%. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.