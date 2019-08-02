Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 27825.63 N/A -1.97 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. ObsEva SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 70.7%. ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders are 14.47%. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year ObsEva SA was less bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 7 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.