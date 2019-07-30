Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 26889.33 N/A -1.92 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. ObsEva SA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,133.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares and 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -30.5% weaker performance.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.