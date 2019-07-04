Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 32243.79 N/A -1.92 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ObsEva SA and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.