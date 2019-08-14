Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 30399.37 N/A -1.97 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ObsEva SA is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

ObsEva SA and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 88.09% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.