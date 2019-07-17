Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s results

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 29668.96 N/A -1.92 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.6 while its Quick Ratio is 30.6. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.