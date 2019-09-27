Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of ObsEva SA’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has ObsEva SA and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 129,685,807.15% -53.90% -48.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing ObsEva SA and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11.97M 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ObsEva SA and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

$38 is the average target price of ObsEva SA, with a potential upside of 349.17%. The potential upside of the competitors is 179.30%. With higher probable upside potential for ObsEva SA’s competitors, analysts think ObsEva SA is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ObsEva SA and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while ObsEva SA’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, ObsEva SA’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Dividends

ObsEva SA does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ObsEva SA’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.