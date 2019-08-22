Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 31313.38 N/A -1.97 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.05 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ObsEva SA and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Intrexon Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.