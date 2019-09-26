Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 11 28977.58 N/A -1.97 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 83.81 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ObsEva SA and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ObsEva SA is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.