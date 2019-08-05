Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 25221.54 N/A -1.97 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights ObsEva SA and ContraFect Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year ObsEva SA has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.