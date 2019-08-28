Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 33513.78 N/A -1.97 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.71 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ObsEva SA and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ObsEva SA and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1, which is potential 44.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares are held by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year ObsEva SA’s stock price has smaller decline than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 5 of the 9 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.