Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 13 29844.52 N/A -1.92 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ObsEva SA and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 314.31% and its average price target is $66.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.3% of ObsEva SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year ObsEva SA has 4.98% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.