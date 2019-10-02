Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 9 0.00 11.97M -1.97 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ObsEva SA and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ObsEva SA and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 130,392,156.86% -53.9% -48% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,220,614.83% -170.2% -52%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. ObsEva SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ObsEva SA and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 90.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ObsEva SA beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.