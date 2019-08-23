Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 32836.74 N/A -1.97 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ObsEva SA and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ObsEva SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 30% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.