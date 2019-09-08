Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 30991.77 N/A -1.97 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates ObsEva SA and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 99.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ObsEva SA and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.