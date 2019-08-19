Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Both ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see ObsEva SA and Amarin Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ObsEva SA. Its rival Amarin Corporation plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 135.97% and its consensus target price is $35.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ObsEva SA and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 45.5%. Insiders held roughly 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year ObsEva SA has -28.99% weaker performance while Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ObsEva SA.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.