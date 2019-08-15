Reviewing ObsEva SA (OBSV)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva SA 12 30433.22 N/A -1.97 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ObsEva SA and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ObsEva SA and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ObsEva SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ObsEva SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ObsEva SA and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.33 consensus target price and a 61.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. 14.47% are ObsEva SA’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year ObsEva SA had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats ObsEva SA on 6 of the 8 factors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.