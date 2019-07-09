Reviewing Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.90 N/A -2.02 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 22 3.08 N/A 1.07 23.90

Table 1 demonstrates Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.8% -106.6% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2.42, and a 315.09% upside potential. Lantheus Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a -20.12% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.6% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 2.61% 1.11% 44.73% 70.66% 76.68% 63.13%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -77.82% weaker performance while Lantheus Holdings Inc. has 63.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.