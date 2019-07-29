Reviewing Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 55.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -202.80% -106.60% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

With consensus price target of $2.69, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a potential downside of -58.03%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 65.85%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -20.14% -18% -75.83% -76.92% -83.72% -77.82% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.