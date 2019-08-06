Reviewing Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)’s and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 11 1.61 N/A -13.27 0.00 CryoLife Inc. 29 3.69 N/A 0.01 2401.67

Table 1 demonstrates Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and CryoLife Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and CryoLife Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, CryoLife Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. CryoLife Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and CryoLife Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2.42 is Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -25.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. and CryoLife Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.1% and 72.3%. 11% are Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CryoLife Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has -74.88% weaker performance while CryoLife Inc. has 1.55% stronger performance.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.