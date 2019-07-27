Reviewing Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASM)’s and Its Rivals results

As Drug Manufacturers – Major company, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has 0.14% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.77% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

The peers have a potential upside of 59.85%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -17.87% -25.15% -28.57% -64.66% 5.59% -43.79% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has -43.79% weaker performance while Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s competitors have 27.76% stronger performance.

Dividends

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s competitors beat Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.