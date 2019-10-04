Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3 21.90 270.36M -0.48 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -19.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 7,828,806,393.70% -4.2% -2% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Yuma Energy Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Yuma Energy Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.43, and a 99.69% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.