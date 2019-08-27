Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

Both Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -0.48 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 6.10 N/A 0.75 7.38

Table 1 highlights Oasis Petroleum Inc. and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and VOC Energy Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VOC Energy Trust’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and VOC Energy Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$8.31 is Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 186.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oasis Petroleum Inc. and VOC Energy Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 16.6%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. had bearish trend while VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Oasis Petroleum Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.