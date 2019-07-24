Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.66 N/A -0.11 0.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.05 N/A 0.40 1.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Oasis Petroleum Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.93, and a 91.22% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year Oasis Petroleum Inc. was less bearish than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.